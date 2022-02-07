Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.79 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.