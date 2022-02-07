Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Sells $1,844,753.56 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXPE opened at $185.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.