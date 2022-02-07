Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of XOM stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $82.53.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research firms have commented on XOM. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
