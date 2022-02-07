Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

