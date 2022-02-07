Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,906,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,639 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 5.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $170,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,703,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,179,806,000 after purchasing an additional 437,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,425,121. The company has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.