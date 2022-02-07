Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.53

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.53 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 598724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.95 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

