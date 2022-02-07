Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.
Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $502.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.23. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
