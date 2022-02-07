Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $502.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.23. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

