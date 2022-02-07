Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FAIR stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 0.64 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 103,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.64. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

