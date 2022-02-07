Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Cut to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $493.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.30 and its 200 day moving average is $445.42. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $355.20 and a 1 year high of $520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

