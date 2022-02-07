Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 930,199 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 930,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,782,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Catalent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

