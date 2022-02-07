Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $204.21 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,340,288 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Exelixis worth $204,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

