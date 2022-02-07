Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $427,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,521 shares of company stock valued at $34,746,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $220.00 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

