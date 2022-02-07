Farallon Capital Management LLC Takes $70.74 Million Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,963,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,738,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 4.92% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,204,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $20,544,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $16,709,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $10,727,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $9,676,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $10.60 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

