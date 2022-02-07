Farallon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

