Farallon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 661,282 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $42,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $119.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $214.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.09.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

