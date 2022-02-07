FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will announce $99.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.36 million and the highest is $100.43 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year sales of $354.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPFI opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

