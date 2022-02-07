Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,958 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $55.00 on Monday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

