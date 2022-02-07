FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.37

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 32167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $11,170,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

