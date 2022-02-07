FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,691,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,458,671 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FIL Ltd owned 2.85% of Suncor Energy worth $864,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

