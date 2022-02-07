Financial Comparison: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -84.79% -46.22% Lordstown Motors N/A -59.61% -51.44%

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Workhorse Group and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 194.81%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 98.55%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 356.86 $69.78 million $1.06 3.00 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -1.40

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

