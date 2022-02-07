First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter.
TSE FR opened at C$12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 70.56. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.13.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total value of C$442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639,667 shares in the company, valued at C$64,422,105.90. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,700. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and sold 84,100 shares valued at $1,330,998.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
