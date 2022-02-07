First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $198.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

