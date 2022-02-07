First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,409 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 8.7% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 12.4% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Under Armour by 169.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of UA stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

