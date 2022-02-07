First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.25 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

