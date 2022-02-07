First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.