First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $51.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34.

In other news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $266,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,522 shares of company stock worth $32,749,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

