First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 119,448 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,033.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 587,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 535,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 72.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.