Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is Aravt Global LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aravt Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,814 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for 8.7% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aravt Global LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Five Below worth $30,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $171.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.44. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

