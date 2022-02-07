Fluence Energy (FLNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Fluence Energy to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

