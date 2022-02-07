Fluence Energy (FLNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Fluence Energy to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $39.40.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.