Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $124.20

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.20 ($1.67) and last traded at £111 ($149.23), with a volume of 112931 shares. The stock had previously closed at £105.80 ($142.24).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($229.77) to £171.90 ($231.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.56) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($242.00) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £156.74 ($210.73) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($235.28) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £162.70 ($218.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market cap of £19.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -257.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £110.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £127.04.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

