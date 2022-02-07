Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.15. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 223 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,866,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

