Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,589,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.