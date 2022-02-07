FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $50.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

