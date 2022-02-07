Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Forrester Research worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FORR opened at $53.27 on Monday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

