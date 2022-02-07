Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $360.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.32.

FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

