Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.93.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.