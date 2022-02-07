Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $369,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $446.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.70 and a 200-day moving average of $409.94. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.