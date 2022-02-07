Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

