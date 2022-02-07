Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.64. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

