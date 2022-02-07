Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 177 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $103.80 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.