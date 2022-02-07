FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.53. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.