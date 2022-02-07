FourThought Financial LLC Has $189,000 Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Timken by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Timken by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

