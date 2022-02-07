FourThought Financial LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 276.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 147.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $76.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

