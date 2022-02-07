FourThought Financial LLC Sells 87 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $526.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.