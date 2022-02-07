Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 31,819 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Guardant Health worth $219,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Guardant Health stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

