Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 35,941 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $187,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,628,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,670,000 after purchasing an additional 308,786 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $123.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

