Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Teleflex worth $242,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.64.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $313.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.22 and a 200 day moving average of $352.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

