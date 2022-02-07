Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 101,718 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.82% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $204,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $15,911,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 349.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 37.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

