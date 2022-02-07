Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $15.93 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.95 or 0.07185401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.35 or 0.99929213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00054512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.