Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €84.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.26 ($75.57).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.76 ($68.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

