FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in B2Gold by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 602,811 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 171,377 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

